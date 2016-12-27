Gordon exploded for 30 points (11-15 FG, 4-4 3 Pt, 4-5 FT) to go along with one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Monday's victory over the Grizzlies.

This was Gordon's second-career 30-point game with his first one coming just six games prior. In both scoring outbursts, Gordon has been money from three-point range and has been extremely effective from the field. Overall, though, the high-flying jumper has been too inconsistent and has too many underwhelming scoring performances. He'll need to prove he can score on a regular basis before he takes the next step in his NBA career. Monday was a good start.