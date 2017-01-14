Magic's Aaron Gordon: Held to eight points in 36 minutes
Gordon finished with eight points (2-5 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds and a block in 36 minutes during a 115-109 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Just one game after hitting a season-high four threes against the Clippers, Gordon didn't even attempt one in 36 minutes against Portland. He wasn't in attacking mode Friday, but also didn't look to facilitate. McCollum and Lillard also torched him when he defended them, so there weren't many positives for Gordon this game.
