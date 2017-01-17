Gordon tallied four points (2-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and two steals across 28 minutes during a 125-112 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

Gordon was outshined by other members of the frontcourt Nikola Vucevic, Serge Ibaka, Jeff Green and Bismack Biyombo, who all scored in double figures. Gordon has been much better over the past month, but has a tendency to follow up big games with poor performances. Over the last six games, in order, he has posted point totals of 18, two, 28, eight, 21 and four. He'll have a chance to bounce back against the Pelicans on Wednesday.