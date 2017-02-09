A recent MRI revealed Gordon is dealing with a bone bruise in his sore right foot and he's considered day-to-day moving forward, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic were already considering Gordon as questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, so there's no real change there, as he's being listed as day-to-day. He'll receive treatment over the next 24 hours with the hope of being cleared, although it wouldn't be surprising if Gordon was ultimately held out. That said, an absence from Gordon would likely mean an uptick in playing time for guys like Mario Hezonja and Jeff Green, although we should receive another update following Thursday's morning shootaround.