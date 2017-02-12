Gordon (foot) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gordon has missed back-to-back games due to a bone bruise on his right foot, leaving Mario Hezonja and Jeff Green with expanded roles at small forward. If Gordon is unable to return Monday, his next opportunity would come Wednesday against the Spurs.

