Gordon (foot) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gordon has missed two games due to a bone bruise on his right foot, affording Mario Hezonja expanded workloads while starting at small forward. Hezonja only contributed seven points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Mavericks, however, so he won't make for especially enticing DFS play if Gordon remains sidelined again Monday.