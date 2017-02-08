Gordon (foot) is considered questionable for Thursday's matchup with Philadelphia, John Denton of orlandomagic.com reports.

Gordon sprained his right foot in Tuesday's loss to the Rockets and was forced to wear a walking boot after the game. Tests on Wednesday indicated the injury isn't overly serious, though it could hold him out for the near future. Mario Hezonja and Jeff Green will see some extra minutes if Gordon is forced to sit out on Thursday.