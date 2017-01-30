Gordon is considered questionable to play Monday against the Timberwolves due to a sore right ankle, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

This is the first we've heard of the issue, but it's likely that Gordon tweaked his ankle sometime during Sunday's win over the Raptors, in which he scored just seven points on 3-of-8 shooting in 26 minutes. Gordon will test out the ankle during warmups before making a decision on his status. If he's ultimately held out, Jeff Green would be in line for increased minutes on the wing.