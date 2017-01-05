Gordon scored 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added 10 rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 11-92 loss to the Hawks.

This is Gordon's second double-double this season. He's still not a reliable fantasy producer, but he shows frequent flashes of a productive future. He has especially stepped it up recently - in his last five games, he's averaging 16.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 threes in 28.8 minutes. He should be owned in all formats.