Gordon (foot) will not play Thursday against the Sixers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

A bone bruise on his left foot will keep Gordon out of action Thursday, marking his first absence of the season. The issue doesn't appear to be overly serious, but Gordon should nonetheless be considered questionable for Saturday's matchup with the Mavericks. Expect to see more of both Mario Hezonja and Jeff Green at small forward Thursday.