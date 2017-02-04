Gordon managed just one point (0-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, and one block across 28 minutes during Friday's 102-94 victory over the Raptors.

Gordon has mustered a combined 20 points and nine rebounds on 7-of-26 shooting over the past three games since Evan Fournier has returned from his injury. Gordon has great fantasy potential, and has posted season highs of 33 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists respectively, but has shown bouts of inconsistency, likely causing frustration for fantasy owners. His next chance to gel with Fournier comes Saturday against the Hawks.