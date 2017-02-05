Gordon scored 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 loss to the Hawks.

The Magic were down 26 points at the half, so their starting lineup ended up calling it a night early, but Gordon was the only one who showed any spark of life in the rout. The 21-year-old is still trying to find some consistency in his game, and while his usage has trended up this season his efficiency is down, making him a tough player to roster in most fantasy formats.