Magic's Aaron Gordon: Scores team-high 16 in Saturday's loss
Gordon scored 16 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during Saturday's 113-86 loss to the Hawks.
The Magic were down 26 points at the half, so their starting lineup ended up calling it a night early, but Gordon was the only one who showed any spark of life in the rout. The 21-year-old is still trying to find some consistency in his game, and while his usage has trended up this season his efficiency is down, making him a tough player to roster in most fantasy formats.
