Gordon scored just two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 FG) and added four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 120-101 loss to the Hornets.

Gordon followed up Monday's 30-point outburst with an absolute dud, as the former Arizona Wildcat managed just one field goal. He's an extremely streaky player and really can't be trusted night in and night out. If he goes off for another big game within the next few weeks, it might be smart to sell high on him.