Coach Frank Vogel said Friday that Gordon (foot) remains day-to-day in advance of Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Vogel noted that Gordon showed a little improvement Friday in his recovery from a bone bruise on his right foot, which forced him to miss his first game of the season Saturday against the Mavericks. It doesn't sound like the forward was able to take part in many activities Friday, so he may need to put in a full workout during the team's morning shootaround Saturday in order to have a realistic chance of suiting up against the Mavs. If Gordon remains out Saturday, Mario Hezonja, who started at small forward and put up three points, four rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes Thursday, would likely stick with the top unit.