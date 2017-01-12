Gordon finished with 28 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during a 105-96 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.

Gordon bounced back strong after only scoring two points in 24 minutes against the Lakers on Sunday. He was one of only two Orlando members to hit a three-pointer on Wednesday. Gordon previously hit four threes against the Clippers on December 14th and against Memphis on December 26th.