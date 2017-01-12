Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ties season high with four three-pointers
Gordon finished with 28 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 39 minutes during a 105-96 loss to the Clippers on Wednesday.
Gordon bounced back strong after only scoring two points in 24 minutes against the Lakers on Sunday. He was one of only two Orlando members to hit a three-pointer on Wednesday. Gordon previously hit four threes against the Clippers on December 14th and against Memphis on December 26th.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Records second double-double of the season•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Silent versus Hornets•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Goes off for 30 points Monday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Career-high 33 points Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Paces team with season-high 20 points•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Brutal shooting night Sunday•