Gordon is donning a walking boot on his right foot and is expected to be reevaluated Wednesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Rockets, limiting him to just 19 minutes despite drawing the start. While he indicated he didn't think the injury was anything serious, he'll still have further tests performed Wednesday, which should give us a better indication of how long he'll remain sidelined. Tentatively consider Gordon questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, although another update on his availability should be provided after being reevaluated Wednesday.