Gordon scored seven points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) to go with three rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Sunday's 114-113 victory over Toronto.

Gordon has been a major disappointment on the glass, pulling down just 4.7 rebounds per game after managing 6.5 in 3.7 fewer minutes per contest last season. The offseason additions of Serge Ibaka and Bismack Biyombo will continue to depress the third-year forward's production inside, and his 30.5 percent conversion rate from beyond the arc shows Gordon isn't ready to make up the difference from outside.