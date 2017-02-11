Magic's Aaron Gordon: Will not play Saturday
Gordon (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
The absence will be Gordon's second consecutive due to a bone bruise on his foot. Mario Hezonja will presumably draw another start at small forward with Gordon sidelined, while Jeff Green should see a slight boost in minutes as well. His next opportunity to return will be Monday against the Heat.
More News
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Still day-to-day with bone bruise in foot•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: MRI reveals bone bruise in foot•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Questionable Thursday vs. 76ers•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: To be reevaluated Wednesday•
-
Magic's Aaron Gordon: Doubtful to return Tuesday vs. Rockets•