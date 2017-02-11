Gordon (foot) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

The absence will be Gordon's second consecutive due to a bone bruise on his foot. Mario Hezonja will presumably draw another start at small forward with Gordon sidelined, while Jeff Green should see a slight boost in minutes as well. His next opportunity to return will be Monday against the Heat.

