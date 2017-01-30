Gordon (ankle) will play in Monday's tilt against the Timberwolves, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Gordon's ankle is apparently feeling good enough to go Monday after tweaking it during Sunday's victory over the Raptors. He's averaging 11.0 points and 4.7 rebounds across 28.3 minutes per game in his last three outings, though his usage may decrease with Evan Fournier (foot) returning to action.