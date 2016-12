Biyombo racked up 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT) and added 12 rebounds across 24 minutes during Monday's 112-102 victory over the Grizzlies.

This was Biyombo's fourth double-double of the season, and his highest scoring output since Dec. 10. Entering Monday's game, the 24-year-old was averaging 6.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game and has stayed relatively consistent with those numbers over the last month. He's still getting close to 30 minutes a night, making him worth consideration in deep leagues.