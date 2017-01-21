Biyombo contributed 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-5 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during a 112-96 win over the Bucks on Friday.

It was one of Biyombo's best games of the season so far as the 13 rebounds and four blocks were both one shy of season highs. He picked up his sixth double-double of the season and got it going on the defensive end, as it was the first time he's blocked more than two shots in a game since he swatted three shots against the Lakers on Dec. 23. Biyombo has been good in two of the last three games, but he'll have a tougher matchup against the Warriors on Sunday.