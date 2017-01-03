Biyombo totaled 0 points (0-1 FG), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 19 minutes during a 115-103 victory against New York on Monday.

Biyombo disappeared on the offensive end as he went scoreless for the second time this season. He received just 19 minutes as backup center Nikola Vucevic totaled 31 minutes and posted a double-double. Biyombo's minutes have trended downward over the last six games as has his production. On the bright side, he did nab a season-high two steals in the win.