Biyombo finished with 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-7 FT), 14 rebounds, and three blocks in 24 minutes during the Magic's 118-98 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.

Biyombo has delivered back-to-back double-doubles, giving him seven total on the year. While three of these double-doubles, as well as a 15-point, nine-rebound effort, have come in January, Biyombo has been almost invisible during the other eight contests this month. Given that he does very little on offense and typically has to share minutes with Nikola Vucevic, Biyombo is an untrustworthy option in standard leagues unless you're desperate for rebounding.