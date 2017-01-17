Biyombo is questionable for Wednesday's tilt with the Pelicans due to a right knee bruise, Justin Verrier of ESPN.com reports.

The reserve center is coming off one of his best performances this season, as he registered a season-high 15 points to go along with nine rebounds across 20 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nuggets. Head coach Frank Vogel sent Biyombo to the bench in favor of Nikola Vucevic last week, resulting in a slight decline in minutes for 24-year-old. Look for more updates on his status to come after the team goes through Wednesday morning shootaround. Jeff Green and Aaron Gordon would likely to see more action Wednesday should Biyombo be ruled out.