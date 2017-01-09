Biyombo contributed 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 111-95 loss to the Lakers.

After scoring in single-digits in the Magic's previous five games, Biyombo once again reached double-digits on his way to recording his fifth double-double of the season. The 24-year-old continues to be a rebounding machine, averaging 7.8 rebounds per game despite being limited to an average of 25.7 minutes per contest. Barring an injury or a huge shift in the Magic's crowded big man rotation, Biyombo's minutes are expected to remain in the mid-to-low 20's.