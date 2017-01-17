Biyombo contributed 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-4 FT) and nine rebounds across 20 minutes during a 125-112 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

The 15 points were a season high for Biyombo, who had scored a total of 10 points over his previous three games. Part of the reason for the low point totals lately are a decrease in minutes. Over the last five games, Biyombo is averaging just 18.6 minutes per game, a drop from his season average of 25.0 minutes per game. He has scored in double figures in back-to-back games just once this season, but we'll see if he can change that against the Pelicans on Wednesday.