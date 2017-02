Biyombo tallied 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 21 minutes in Saturday's 112-80 loss to the Mavericks.

On a night when the offensively-proficient Nikola Vucevic managed only three points, it was Biyombo who stepped up to lead the Magic in scoring off the second unit. The big man equaled his season high in points while recording his first double-digit scoring effort since Jan. 27. Biyombo has enjoyed a productive last two games, averaging 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks over 19.0 minutes.