Coach Frank Vogel indicated Thursday that Biyombo will continue to come off the bench going forward, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The Magic made a change at center Wednesday against the Clippers, as Biyombo shifted to the bench in favor of Nikola Vucevic. Vucevic put up a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Biyombo was limited to 16 minutes, tied for his lowest single-game total of the season. Vogel said Thursday that the Magic will continue to try playing with smaller lineups. As a result, Biyombo would appear to be the odd man out, and he'll likely continue to see his workload reduced, relegating him to fringe status in most fantasy formats. On the season, Biyombo holds averages of 6.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game.