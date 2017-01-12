Biyombo will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Nikola Vucevic will take back his spot as the team's starting center Wednesday after Biyombo started 23 games for the Magic this season. The reasoning for the switch has not been reported, but it could potentially lead to an increase in minutes for Vucevic and a decrease for Biyombo, as the two had been essentially splitting time when Biyombo was the starter.