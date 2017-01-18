Biyombo (knee) will be available Wednesday against the Pelicans, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

A bruised right knee, sustained during Monday's loss to Denver, threatened to keep Biyombo out of action, but after going through shootaround he's been given the green light to play Wednesday. The big man broke out for 15 points and nine rebounds Monday, but he's seen his workload reduced over the last week, as Monday's 20-minute allotment represented his highest total over the last four games.