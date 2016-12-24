Watson tallied 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one steal across 23 minutes during a 109-90 win against the Lakers on Friday.

Watson got season highs in minutes and points against the Lakers as Evan Fournier (heel) was forced to miss this one. It was just the first time this season that Watson has reached doubles figures in scoring. He is a proven scorer as a point guard and he could post decent value off the bench if Fournier misses more time.