Watson went for five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during a 112-96 win over the Bucks on Friday.

Watson got his first start of the season with Evan Fournier (foot) and Jodie Meeks (thumb) sidelined and received a season high in minutes as a result. He wasn't able to take advantage of the playing time, however, as he struggled with his shot. If Fournier remains sidelined for Sunday's game against Golden State, look for Watson to get big minutes again, and to likely post a bit better numbers.