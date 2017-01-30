Watson put up a season-high 15 points (5-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go with one rebound, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes in a 114-113 loss to the Raptors on Sunday.

Watson was making his fourth start in the last five games and turned in his best outing in any of those contests, at least in the scoring column. The veteran guard has seen enhanced minutes lately with Evan Fournier (foot) out, but Watson's value could soon take a hit. Fournier was able to resume practicing Saturday and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves. Once Fournier returns, he'll likely reclaim a starting role in short order, pushing Watson back into a lower-minute role off the bench.