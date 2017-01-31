Watson scored 18 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT) to go along with four rebounds, two assists and two steals over 34 minutes of action during Monday's 111-105 loss to the Timberwolves.

Making his third consecutive start, Watson finished second on the team in scoring as he notched a season-high in that category to help his team hang on for overtime, although they ultimately did not prevail. This type of performance likely represents the best-case scenario for Watson's production, but he could continue to play an increased role for as long as injuries continue to limit some of Orlando's regular contributors.