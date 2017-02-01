Watson will move to the bench for Wednesday's game against Indiana, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Evan Fournier will get the nod at shooting guard after coming off the bench Monday in his first game back from an eight-game absence. As such, Watson will likely see a slight reduction in minutes, though he still figures to hold a consistent role off the bench.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola