Watson will make his second straight start at point guard Saturday against the Mavericks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Watson displaced Elfrid Payton as the starting point guard in Thursday's loss to the 76ers, finishing with 11 points, four assists, three rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes. Though Watson also committed five turnovers and the Magic ended up taking a loss for the fifth time in six games, coach Frank Vogel was apparently impressed enough by the point guard's performance to give him another look with the top unit, Payton was still a major factor off the bench Thursday with 15 points in 26 minutes, so Watson may not have much security in his starting role and will need to play well Saturday in order to maintain his spot going forward.