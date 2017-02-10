Watson will start at point guard once again Saturday against the Mavericks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Watson was handed his first start of the season at point guard Thursday against the Sixers, when he finished with 11 points, four assists and three rebounds in 28 minutes of play. Although he also committed five turnovers and saw Elfrid Payton score 15 points in 26 minutes off the bench, Watson will retain his starting role for Saturday's tilt versus Dallas. After playing at least 20 minutes in 10 of Orlando's last 11 games, Watson is consistently building on his season average of 16.7 minutes, which helps his fantasy stock regardless of his role within the team's rotation.