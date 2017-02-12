Watson tallied 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals over 29 minutes in Saturday's 112-80 loss to the Mavericks.

Watson made his second straight start at point guard and posted double-digit scoring once again, but had a modest stat line overall against the stingy Mavs defense. The 10-year veteran's deployment at the point hasn't resulted in an uptick in assists or his general usage as of yet, but he appears to be providing enough across the stat sheet to keep him in the first unit for the time being.