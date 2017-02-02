Watson moved to the bench and scored five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt) while adding two steals and one assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 98-88 loss to the Pacers.

Watson had started at shooting guard in five of the last six games while Evan Fournier (foot) was either sitting out or limited by the injury, but now that the Frenchman is healthy again, it appears Watson will have to settle for a limited role off the bench on a more permanent basis. Wednesday's uninspiring outing looks like it could become the norm for Watson, so he's an easy drop candidate in most deeper leagues where he'd been owned over the last couple of weeks.