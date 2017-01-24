Watson will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Dante Marchitelli of Fox Sports Florida reports.

Watson has started the last three games for the Magic, who continue to be without both Evan Fournier (foot) and Jodie Meeks (thumb). However, coach Frank Vogel has elected to change things up Tuesday, as he'll push Jeff Green into the starting lineup, while bringing Watson off the bench. Look for Watson to operate as the team's backup point guard to Elfrid Payton and he should still play a pretty big role in the regular rotation with D.J. Augustin (ankle) also out with an injury of his own.