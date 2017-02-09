Watson will start at point guard for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Watson has five starts so far this season, but Thursday's will be his first one while running the point. Coach Frank Vogel indicated he was looking for a spark after the Magic have lost four of their last five games, so Watson gets the call. Watson is averaging just 16.4 minutes per game so far this season, but should see a decent bump in minutes with the promotion. That said, it wouldn't be surprising if Payton, who Watson is replacing, ends up seeing a good chunk of minutes off the bench, which could limit Watson's overall upside.