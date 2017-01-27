Magic's C.J. Watson: Will start at shooting guard Friday vs. Celtics
Watson will start at shooting guard Friday against the Celtics, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Jeff Green started the Magic's previous game against the Bulls, but coach Frank Vogel has apparently decided to go back to Watson as the starter. Over the past three games, Watson has averaged 8.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds across 30 minutes per contest, making him a low-cost DFS option with high minutes until Evan Fournier (foot) and Jodie Meeks (thumb) return.
