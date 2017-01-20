Watson will start at shooting guard in Friday's game against the Bucks, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Evan Fournier (foot), Jodie Meeks (thumb) and C.J. Wilcox (knee) all out for Friday's contest, the Magic are super thin at shooting guard, which leads to Watson getting the starting not. It will be Watson's first start of the season, and he will likely split the time with fellow backup Mario Hezonja.