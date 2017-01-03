Wilcox was reassigned to the D-League on Tuesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

The third-year Washington product is yet to establish himself as a consistent rotational player, and he'll return to the D-League for a chance to see starter's minutes in a game setting. Don't expect Wilcox to make an impact at the NBA level in 2016-17.

