Wilcox (Achilles) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Raptors.

Wilcox has been out for two weeks with left Achilles tendinitis, and the Magic have provided no indication that he's close to a return. The 26-year-old hasn't been a rotation option at any point this season for coach Frank Vogel, so he won't be in line for regular minutes once he returns from the injury.