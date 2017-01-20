Wilcox has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks due to both knee and ankle tendinitis, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With only 16 appearances to his name this season, Wilcox has been firmly outside coach Frank Vogel's rotation, but he may have had a chance to see some minutes off the bench Friday with both Jodie Meeks (thumb) and Evan Fournier (heel) sidelined. However, with Wilcox nursing a pair of injuries of his own, his absence will leave either Mario Hezonja or C.J. Watson to start at shooting guard, while D.J. Augustin, who typically sees most of his minutes as the backup point guard, could receive some extra run in an off-the-ball role.