Coach Frank Vogel said last Wednesday that Wilcox (Achilles) would be confined to a walking boot for three-to-four weeks before being reevaluated, Orlando Magic Daily's Philip Rossman-Reich reports.

The Magic first announced on Jan. 20 that Wilcox was dealing with left Achilles tendinitis, and the team had initially been evaluating him on a game-to-game basis until it became apparent that the 26-year-old would need more extended time off to recover. Even at full strength, Wilcox hasn't been a member of the Magic's rotation this season, averaging 4.7 minutes over 16 appearances this season. Don't look for him to return until early March at the soonest.