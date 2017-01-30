Magic's C.J. Wilcox: Ruled out Monday vs. Timberwolves
Wilcox (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
Wilcox is nursing left Achilles tendinitis and has been out of the lineup for more than a week with the injury. The third-year shooting guard isn't a part of the Magic rotation, so his absence won't affect how coach Frank Vogel distributes the minutes.
