Wilcox (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Wilcox is nursing left Achilles tendinitis and has been out of the lineup for more than a week with the injury. The third-year shooting guard isn't a part of the Magic rotation, so his absence won't affect how coach Frank Vogel distributes the minutes.

