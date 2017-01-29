Magic's C.J. Wilcox: Ruled out Sunday vs. Raptors
Wilcox (Achilles) will sit out Sunday's game against the Raptors.
Wilcox has dealt with a plethora of injuries of late, with Achilles tendinitis the most recent listing as the reason for his absence. We should see his status updated once he's made his return to practice, although he's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return. Even when healthy, Wilcox has struggled to receive meaningful minutes.
More News
-
Magic's C.J. Wilcox: Will remain out Friday•
-
Magic's C.J. Wilcox: Out Friday with knee, ankle tendinitis•
-
Magic's C.J. Wilcox: Sent back to D-League•
-
Magic's C.J. Wilcox: Recalled from D-League•
-
Magic's C.J. Wilcox: Hasn't played in last six games•
-
Magic's C.J. Wilcox: Cleared for full-contact drills•