Wilcox (Achilles) will sit out Sunday's game against the Raptors.

Wilcox has dealt with a plethora of injuries of late, with Achilles tendinitis the most recent listing as the reason for his absence. We should see his status updated once he's made his return to practice, although he's yet to be given any sort of timetable for a return. Even when healthy, Wilcox has struggled to receive meaningful minutes.