Magic's C.J. Wilcox: Sent back to D-League
Wilcox was assigned to the D-League's Erie BayHawks on Tuesday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Wilcox has yet to establish himself as a consistent rotational player, and he'll return to the D-League for a chance to see starter's minutes in a game setting. His demotion could signal that the Magic are preparing for Evan Fournier (heel) to return to action Wednesday against the Hawks.
